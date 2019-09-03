Canada September 3 2019 8:22pm 01:11 CBSA lays fraud charges against Carl Benito The Canadian Border Services Agency has laid fraud charges against a former Alberta MLA. Carl Benito is accused of employing illegal immigrants and other offences. Breanna Karstens-Smith explains. 2 Edmonton men charged with immigration fraud <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5852188/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5852188/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?