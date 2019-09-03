Lifestyle September 3 2019 5:27pm 02:51 Toronto councillor weighs in on CityPlace congestion Toronto city councillor Joe Cressy spoke to Global News about what the plan is to ease congestion in CityPlace once the new Canoe Landing Development is open. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5851379/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5851379/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?