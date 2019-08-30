Traffic August 30 2019 4:18pm 00:25 Vernon Highway 97 motor vehicle incident Traffic was disrupted along Highway 97 north of Vernon on Friday due to a motor vehicle incident. The incident affected southbound traffic along the two-lane highway, while northbound traffic was unaffected. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5837772/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5837772/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?