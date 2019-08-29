Traffic August 29 2019 4:51pm 01:05 Man dead in head-on collision in Pickering One man is dead, another was taken to hospital after a collision in north Pickering Thursday morning. Aaron Streck reports on the investigation and what police know so far. Man dead in head-on collision in Pickering <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5832861/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5832861/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?