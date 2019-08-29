Global News at Noon Edmonton August 29 2019 2:42pm 00:44 Alberta government repeals outright ban on seclusion rooms As of Sept. 1, the education minister will reverse the outright ban on seclusion rooms in Alberta schools. New standards will be developed before the end of October. Alberta lifts ban on seclusion rooms in schools, will establish new rules for use <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5831963/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5831963/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?