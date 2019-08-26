Economy August 26 2019 11:05pm 02:38 B.C. won’t slash stumpage fees to help struggling forestry sector As the downturn in the forestry sector impacts hundreds of B-C workers, the province’s political parties are at odds over how to fix the problem. Megan Turcato reports. B.C. won’t slash stumpage fees to help struggling forestry sector <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5817954/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5817954/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?