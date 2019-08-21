Canada August 21 2019 8:38pm 01:41 Cannabis zones an early success at Whoop-Up Days For the first time, concert-goers at Whoop-Up Days have the option to smoke cannabis in two fenced-off zones. Danica Ferris has more on the early response to the addition. Cannabis zones an early success at Whoop-Up Days: event organizers <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5797079/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5797079/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?