Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 21 2019 6:27pm 02:04 Ontario cannabis store lottery may go to court The lawyer for several unsuccessful cannabis store applicants, Selwyn Pieters, says the system of awarding licenses in Ontario is especially unfair to small businesses. Sean O’Shea reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5796517/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5796517/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?