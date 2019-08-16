Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 16 2019 6:16pm 01:59 Residents return to aftermath of London explosion On Friday, many residents were allowed to return home after an explosion that decimated a home and rendered several others unsalvageable. Shallima Maharaj reports. Mayor Ed Holder highlights instances of Canada-wide support in wake of Old East Village explosion Displaced London, Ont., couple who helped neighbours after explosion now in need of help themselves <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5777800/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5777800/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?