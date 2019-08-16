Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 16 2019 6:08pm 02:06 CNE 2019: The sights, sounds and favourite foods It might be the signal to the end of summer but the CNE experience has become a celebrated tradition for so many. Here is what you can see, do and eat at The Ex 2019. CNE kicks off for 141st year, more wacky food options on the menu <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5777229/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5777229/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?