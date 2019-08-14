Lethbridge Baseball August 14 2019 3:22pm 01:30 Bulls season ends as Dawgs take Game 3 of WCBL West Division Final The Okotoks Dawgs move onto the 2019 WCBL Championship series after beating the Lethbridge Bulls 4-3 in Tuesday’s decisive Game 3. Danica Ferris has the highlights. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5765991/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5765991/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?