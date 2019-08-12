Car crash August 12 2019 11:36am 00:39 Two people dead following multi-car crash on Highway 401 Ontario Provincial Police said two people have been killed and three injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga, Ont., west of Toronto, late on Sunday night. 2 dead, 3 injured in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 in Mississauga <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5755003/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5755003/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?