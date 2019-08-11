Global News at 6 Halifax August 11 2019 8:39pm 01:44 Halifax show highlights the ‘Art of Disability’ A new art show in Halifax affords artist living with disabilities to show their work without any barriers of any kind. Jesse Thomas tells us about “Art of Disability.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5753752/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5753752/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?