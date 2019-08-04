Football August 4 2019 8:21pm 02:01 Sun downs Broncos in season opener The Okanagan Sun kicked off its season against the Kamloops Broncos. The home squad is off to a hot start in its season after the 26-3 victory on Saturday night in Kelowna. Okanagan Sun rises to beat Broncos in season opener <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5727008/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5727008/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?