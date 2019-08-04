Okanagan Sun rises to beat Broncos in season opener

The Okanagan Sun shone brightly in its season opener against the Kamloops Broncos on Saturday night in Kelowna.

The Sun was fired up opening the game, scoring on its first two possessions and taking a 14-0 lead into half time.

The Sun used two of its quarterbacks in the contest with Alex Douglas starting the game and returning for the third, and Ethan Newman who got the nod for the second and fourth quarters.

Douglas managed 108 yards in the air completing eight of 16 pass attempts. Newman connected on eight of his 11 passing attempts for 151 yards.

The win marks the Sun’s 24th straight against the Broncos, which only managed a field goal in a game where the visitors couldn’t get anything going offensively.

The Sun’s next bout is in Chilliwack against the Valley Huskers which dropped its first tilt 20-21 against the Westshore Rebels.