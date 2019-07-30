Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton July 30 2019 8:16pm 02:43 Health Matters: July 30 In Tuesday’s edition of Health Matters, Su-Ling Goh looks at new technology for lab testing in Alberta and a family summer outings program for children with autism. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5705323/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5705323/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?