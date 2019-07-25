Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 25 2019 5:34pm 01:51 Former Ontario Liberal cabinet minister David Caplan dies David Caplan, a former provincial health minister and Toronto MPP, has died at the age of 54. Politicians of all stripes paid tribute to Caplan on Thursday. Travis Dhanraj reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5685722/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5685722/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?