Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 15 2019 5:38pm 02:00 Sentencing delayed for editor-in-chief of Your Ward News Catherine McDonald was in court when a judge granted James Sears, convicted of wilfully promoting hatred towards women and Jews, time to prepare an application to re-open the trial. Your Ward News editor hate trial could be re-opened as judge delays sentencing <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5497544/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5497544/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?