central okanagan July 15 2019 4:24pm

Turtle recovering from having a hook in its throat released in the Okanagan

Dr. Moshe Oz and his son released a turtle back into the wild after the veterinarian removed a fishing hook from the reptile's throat.

West Kelowna veterinarian saves turtle with fish hook stuck in throat