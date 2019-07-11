Mixed Martial Arts July 11 2019 6:49pm 00:58 Vernon to host first MMA event in 10 years After city council lifted a five-year ban on mixed martial arts fighting, Vernon will be hosting an MMA event in August. The event is titled ‘Unbanned’ and will take place at the Vernon Curling Rink. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5486283/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5486283/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?