Lethbridge Police July 8 2019 7:15pm 01:47 Lethbridge police chief Rob Davis resigns The wheels are now in motion to replace Lethbridge’s chief of police, who unexpectedly announced his resignation on Monday. Tom Roulston has the details. Lethbridge police chief Rob Davis announces resignation <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5473507/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5473507/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?