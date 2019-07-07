Weather July 7 2019 8:38pm 01:54 Intense lightning in Vernon shocks one, startles others “It was a big flash. I saw the lightning and it felt like it was almost in my room because it was on the power pole.” Coldstream woman says she was jolted after lightning strike near home <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5470087/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5470087/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?