June 27, 2019
Best spots to celebrate Canada Day 2019 in Edmonton
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
June 29 2019 9:30pm
03:55
Weather: Jun 29
Global Edmonton’s weather forecast for Sat, Jun 29.
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5447284/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5447284/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
More Videos
Weather: Jun 22
03:14
Weather: Jun 8
03:23
Weather: Jun 23
03:34
Weather: Jun 2
03:46
Weather: May 25
03:18
Weather: May 18
02:58
Weather: May 11
03:28
Video Home
01:41
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Successful transplant
01:24
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Video appears to show Alberta man hurting a bird
04:00
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Edmonton Weather Forecast: June 28
01:13
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Trudeau government’s carbon tax held up by court ruling
01:58
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Great Canadian Family Circus arrives in Edmonton
03:09
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Global Edmonton weather forecast: June 27
02:26
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Should rules about drinking in public be relaxed?
01:29
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Alberta government bringing back standardized tests for Grade 3
01:48
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Small plane crashed at Parkland Airport
02:01
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Kenney and Horgan grab spotlight at western premiers’ meeting
00:51
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Body found on north Edmonton overpass
15:43
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton: June 27
04:14
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Premiers talks about strategies to fight climate change
01:18
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Pallister speaks about creating economic opportunity for Indigenous Canadians
01:34
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Kenney speaks about ‘foreign-funded’ interests trying to ‘landlock Canadian energy’
01:08
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Pallister says western premiers discussed Quebec’s religious symbols ban
00:58
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Kenney says he discussed ‘great opportunities’ presented by LNG with Horgan
02:26
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Horgan responds to question about his personal relationship with Kenney
01:49
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Horgan asked whether he’ll go ahead with legal action on TMX decision
01:04
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Kenney says he and Horgan understand each other’s positions on TMX clearly
01:01
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Horgan speaks about Trans Mountain pipeline discussions
02:41
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Kenney offers his thoughts after Western Canada premiers meeting
03:01
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Global Edmonton weather forecast: June 26
02:07
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Lower youth minimum wage takes effect in Alberta
02:59
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Website asks Albertans to help track swimmer’s itch spots
01:45
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Trans Mountain CEO in Edmonton to talk about pipeline
02:05
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Controversial calcium chloride program debated at Edmonton city hall
01:48
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
How Chinese ban on Canadian meat would affect Alberta producers
16:09
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton: June 26
02:45
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
Old Boots Veterans Association
