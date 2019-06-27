Global News at 11 Edmonton June 27 2019 1:08am 02:09 Coyote raises pups in north Edmonton backyard A north Edmonton family is shocked to find half a dozen coyote pups had turned their back deck into a safe haven. Sarah Kraus reports. Coyote raises 6 pups in north Edmonton backyard <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5436787/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5436787/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?