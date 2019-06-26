B.C. Minister Of Public Safety June 26 2019 6:30pm 03:21 Funding announcement for Grand Forks flood recovery Provincial and federal representatives gathered in Grand Forks on Wednesday to announce nearly $50 million for flood recovery projects after the small city was devastated by flooding in 2018. Nearly $50 million in funding announced for Grand Forks flood recovery <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5435739/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5435739/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?