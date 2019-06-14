Global News Morning Edmonton June 14 2019 9:44am 03:43 AMA Travel: Book winter vacations now to save money Roland Van Meurs with AMA Travel is looking ahead to winter vacations and how you can save money by booking this far in advance. (Sponsored by AMA) <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5390628/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5390628/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?