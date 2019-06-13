Global News at Noon Edmonton June 13 2019 2:11pm 01:27 Edmonton afternoon weather forecast: Thursday, June 13, 2019 Here’s Jesse Beyer’s Thursday, June 13, 2019 Global News at Noon afternoon weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area. Large hail, heavy rain, strong winds possible in central Alberta <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5387175/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5387175/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?