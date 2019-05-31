Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 31 2019 6:46pm 02:00 SickKids patient’s birthday wish is for Toronto Raptors to win NBA Finals A young Raptors is watching the NBA finals closely. As Caryn Lieberman reports, every game and every win is helping to lift his spirits. 9-year-old at SickKids who needs new kidney gets birthday wish: Raptors NBA Finals Game 1 win <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5341024/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5341024/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?