Politics May 31 2019 6:13pm 01:01 ‘We’re very sorry to hear some homes were lost’: Kenney on damage in Paddle Prairie Jason Kenney reacts to the destruction of homes in Paddle Prairie as a result of wildfires. Northern Alberta wildfire destroys at least 11 homes in Paddle Prairie, 80 at risk <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5340795/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5340795/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?