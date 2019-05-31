Canada May 31 2019 1:38pm 00:50 Kerr jokes that even when Toronto fans harass Warriors, they’re polite Courtesy: NBA TV Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr joked on Friday that even when they are “harassed” by Toronto fans, they do it “in a very polite manner.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5339373/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5339373/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?