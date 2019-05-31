Golden State Warriors coach quips that Canadian hecklers were ‘polite’

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr had some praise for Raptors fans following his team’s Game 1 defeat.

In a press conference on Friday, he addressed the electric atmosphere at Scotiabank Arena as the Raptors played their first-ever NBA Finals game, and won 118-109.

Kerr said he thought it was clear the Warriors did not bring their A-game, but that had nothing to do with the Raptors fans.

“Frankly, it’s fun to be in these environments, to be challenged, to be threatened, especially because the Canadian fans are so nice that even when they’re harassing us, they do it in a very polite manner,” he quipped.

Kerr wasn’t the only member of Warriors organization to make light of the Canadian politeness stereotype.

Earlier this week, Warriors guard Klay Thompson told an ESPN reporter that he was heckled by Canadians outside his hotel — but that they weren’t mean about it.

“I mean, it was the nicest heckle ever,” he said. “It was like a, ‘Boo, I hope you have a terrible day.’ It wasn’t no cuss words or nothing, so I appreciate that. I appreciate the respect. Thank you, Canada.”

The Warriors will face the Raptors — and their fans — in Toronto for Game 2 on Sunday.