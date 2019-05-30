Global News At 5:30 May 30 2019 6:12pm 02:05 Sentencing hearing starts for former pastor found guilty of manslaughter for 2nd time Philip Grandine is still out on bail, eight years after his pregnant wife Karissa drowned in the bathtub. Catherine McDonald has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5336596/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5336596/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?