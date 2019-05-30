The Morning Show May 30 2019 10:16am 05:16 Actor Jay Ryan on returning to ‘Mary Kills People,’ and IT sequel Jay Ryan talks about returning for the final season of “Mary Kills People” and how he prepared for his starring role in “IT: Chapter 2.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5334079/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5334079/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?