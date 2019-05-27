Global News Morning May 27 2019 6:21am 06:03 National AccessAbility Week Launch We check in with Tova Sherman, founder and CEO of reachAbility to find out what’s planned for National AccessAbility Week. reachAbility is the official Nova Scotia host for all events across the province. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5320240/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5320240/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?