Milwaukee Bucks
May 23 2019 11:19pm
01:05

Toronto Raptors coach says Game 5 was a ‘super hard win’

Courtesy: NBA/TNT
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse on Thursday reacted to his team’s Game 5 win against the Milwaukee Bucks, adding the team had to play with a “tremendous amount of effort.”

Responsive site?

Video Home