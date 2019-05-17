Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 17 2019 8:10pm 02:01 Albertans ready to embrace new liquor rules in provincial parks Premier Jason Kenney says he’s fighting back against a war on fun in Alberta. Fletcher Kent reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5290990/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5290990/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?