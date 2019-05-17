Global News Morning Edmonton May 17 2019 8:55am 01:00 Apartment fire in Edmonton’s Holyrood area The Global 1 news helicopter was over an apartment fire near 85 Street and 93 Avenue in east Edmonton’s Holyrood area Friday morning. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5287911/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5287911/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?