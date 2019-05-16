Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 16 2019 6:22pm 03:48 Conrad Black discusses receiving pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump Former media mogul and Toronto resident Conrad Black has been issued a full pardon from President Donald Trump. Alan Carter speaks with Black in a one-on-one interview. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5286522/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5286522/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?