Health May 10 2019 12:21am 02:36 What’s your fitness age?: Strength Mike Arsenault, Ross Hull, Jennifer Valentyne and Liem Vu try to find out if their fitness age is higher or lower than the age listed on their birth certificate. This episode is all about strength. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5261706/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5261706/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?