Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 9 2019 6:15pm 02:00 GO Transit dealing with higher-than-expected fare evasion Metrolinx says GO Transit is losing up to $15 million because of fare evaders — an amount three times higher than originally thought. Sean O’Shea reports. GO Transit fare evasion 3 times higher than previously thought, up to $15M lost per year <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5261008/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5261008/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?