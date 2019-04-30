Canada April 30 2019 1:21pm 01:11 Harjit Sajjan: Flood situation is improving in New Brunswick Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Canadian National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said the flood situation in New Brunswick is improving, allowing resources to shift to Quebec and Ontario. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5221934/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5221934/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?