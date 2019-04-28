Global News Morning Edmonton April 28 2019 11:46am 03:23 Taking spring 2019 real estate pulse in Edmonton Spring traditionally brings a warmer real estate market but that hasn’t been the case in the past few years. What will spring 2019 bring? Kim Ewchuk, Purplebricks Western Canada GM, offers insight. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5214034/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5214034/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?