Epilepsy April 11 2019 6:05pm 02:10 Writer’s viral thread raises awareness about seizure plans A Twitter thread detailing a woman’s experience on the TTC with a passenger who has epilepsy has gone viral. As Caryn Lieberman reports, these tweets could save lives. Toronto writer’s story about stranger’s seizure on TTC goes viral <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5158535/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5158535/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?