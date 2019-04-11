Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 11 2019 5:46pm 01:43 Overnight explosion at Scarborough auto repair shop under investigation An explosion at an auto repair shop in Scarborough caused significant damage to a building that houses several other businesses. Shallima Maharaj reports on the investigation. Fire crews on scene after explosion at Scarborough autobody shop <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5158440/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5158440/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?