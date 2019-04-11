Global News at Noon Toronto April 11 2019 12:31pm 02:12 Man rescued from elevator shaft in downtown Toronto A man in a motorized scooter fell three stories to the bottom of an elevator shaft Thursday morning in a Toronto Community Housing building in downtown Toronto. Caryn Lieberman has more <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5156497/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5156497/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?