ALERT April 2 2019 7:42pm 01:11 $20K in drugs, including carfentanil, seized in southern Alberta: ALERT Two people are facing charges after a four-month investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies in southern Alberta. $20K in drugs, including carfentanil, seized in southern Alberta: ALERT <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5124497/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5124497/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?