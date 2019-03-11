Addiction March 11 2019 6:57pm 01:52 Lethbridge organization hosts monthly meal for those battling addiction A Lethbridge man once caught in the grips of drug addiction is now helping those who are on the road to recovery one meal at a time. Chris Chacon explains. Lethbridge organization hosts monthly meal for those battling addiction <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5045728/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5045728/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?