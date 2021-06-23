Menu

Health
June 23 2021 2:43pm
02:02

Alberta will not provide ‘free illegal drugs’ as First Nations grapple with opioid crisis: Kenney

When asked if Alberta will increase supervised consumption sites, supply safe drugs or increase access to Naloxone to help curb an increase in drug use that could come from people feeling re-victimized by recent news about residential schools, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said the province supports a variety of harm-reduction efforts such as treatment facilities, but he does not believe the solution is to flood the market by government-provided illegal drugs, citing issues that have plagued Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside for decades.

