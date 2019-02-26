Global News at 11 Okanagan February 26 2019 1:56am 06:35 Kelowna couple say they can’t afford to fix slumping hillside behind their home Sara Potton and Stephen Smith attended Kelowna city council’s Monday meeting to make a plea for help fixing the slope behind their Kloppenburg Crt. home. Kelowna homeowners tell council they can’t afford $300K bill to fix unstable slope <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4999238/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4999238/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?