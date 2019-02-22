Bob Layton February 22 2019 8:42pm 01:33 Bob Layton: Legal loophole in drug dog case In this week’s editorial, Bob Layton weighs in on a story that saw a B.C. justice throw out a case against a man charged with trafficking 27,500 fentanyl pills due to a charter violation. Bob Layton: Legal loophole in drug dog case <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4991221/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4991221/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?